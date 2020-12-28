An alleged 35-year-old human trafficking kingpin, Comfort Innocent, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command over the abduction and trafficking of two underaged girls.

The arrest of the woman on December 22, 2020 was confirmed by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Monday.

Oyeyemi said the arrest of the suspect followed a report by Oluwaseun Aduratola and Sakirat Fasasi, both residents of Siun town in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state, who reported at Owode Egba Police Station that the suspect abducted their daughters: Blessing Aduratola, 15, and Hasisat Fasasi, 16.

They further explained that the suspect, who is a notorious human trafficker is about taking the two girls to Lybia, where they will forced into prostitution.

On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egba Division, CSP Mathew Ediae, quickly swung into action with his detectives and through intelligence driven investigation, they succeeded in arresting the suspect.

On interrogation, Innocent confessed she is a human trafficker and has been into the business for a long time.

She confessed further that her husband is based in Italy, while she stays in Nigeria recruiting young girls and sending them to her husband in Italy enroute Libya, where they will be using them for prostitution.

Concerning the two girls she recently abducted, Innocent confessed that the two of them had been taken to kaduna State, from where they will be transported to Libya.

The two victims have been rescued from Kaduna State by the police.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

Ajogun also appealed to parents to always be mindful of their children’s well-being, especially the female ones, in order to save them from wolves in human skin.