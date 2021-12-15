Two travel agents jailed five years each for visa fraud

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday sentenced two travel agents to five years imprisonment for visa fraud.

The police charged Oyeronke Gbadamosi, 28, and Muritala Bello, 42, with conspiracy, fraud and theft.

Delivering judgment, Magistrate Mercy Amole-Ajimoti held that both Oyeronke and Bello were guilty of defrauding Yusuf Aliu and 197 other victims of N21.5 million.

The magistrate did not give the convicts an option of fine.

Amole-Ajimoti also ordered the convicts to pay N5 million each as compensation to the victims.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sergeant Phillip Amusan, told the court that the convicts between January 8 and March 24, 2018 in Oje market, Ibadan obtained N21.5 million from Aliu and 197 other victims to procure Malta visa and tickets for them.

He said that the convicts worked with T. R Villa Travel Services Limited, with RC No: Bn 2552205, which is situated in Oje Market, Ibadan.

The offence, Amusan said, contravened the provisions of Section 383 and is punishable under Section 390(9), 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.