Two traders jailed 18 months for unlawful possession of firearm

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Jos, Plateau state on Thursday sentenced two traders to 18 months imprisonment each for unlawful possession of a locally-made pistol.

Magistrate Adar Baraje sentenced Mathew Tanko and Isaiah Sunday following a guilty plea they entered.

The Magistrate gave the convicts an option to pay a fine of N12,000 each.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Alex Muleng, told the court that the case was transferred from Laranto Divisional Police Headquarters to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Jos on February 1.

The prosecutor said that the convicts were caught by a team of officers during a stop-and-search patrol in Jos.

Muleng said that the convicts had no licence to carry a firearm.

The offence, he said, is punishable under section 27 (1) (b) (i) (ii) of the Fire Arms Act Cap.