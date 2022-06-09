Two traders, a minor jailed for nine months for stealing a a pumping machine

An Area Court in Jos, Plateau State on Thursday sentenced two traders and a 17-year-old to nine months imprisonment for stealing a water pumping machine.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police had arrested and charged to court Weng Gyang, 20; a minor; and Joseph Pam, 20.

They all pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for leniency.

A panel of two magistrates: Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, however, gave the convicts an option of N40,000 fine each.

The magistrates ordered the convicts to pay N35,000 each as compensation to the complainant, Arse Haruna.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on May 5 at the Anglo-Jos Police Station by Haruna, who lives in Zaramangadan in Jos.

The prosecutor said that the convicts conspired and and stole the water pump machine worth N105,000

The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of sections 59 and 272 of Plateau Penal Code Law.