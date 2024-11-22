Two-third of Nigerian families lack money to eat healthy food — Survey

A survey has revealed that two-third of Nigerian households lack money to eat healthy food.

The survey, carried out by the National Bureau of Statistics, was released on Thursday on the website of the Federal Government agency.

It was titled: “Nigeria General Household Survey – Panel (GHS-Panel) Wave 5 (2023/2024). examines demographics, education, and health trends in Nigeria, comparing data from Wave 4 (2018/19) and Wave 5 (2023/24).”

The report of the NBS survey stated: “Approximately two out of three households indicated being unable to eat healthy, nutritious or preferred foods because of lack of money in the last 30 days.

“Similarly, 63.8 per cent of households ate only a few kinds of food due to lack of money, 62.4 percent were worried about not having enough food to eat, and 60.5 percent ate less than they thought they should.

“Between Waves 4 and 5, the proportion of households that reported being worried about not having enough food to eat because of lack of money increased significantly, from 36.9 percent to 62.4 percent.”

