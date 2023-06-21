Two teenagers jailed one month each for fighting in public

An Area Court sitting in Jos on Wednesday sentenced two teenagers, Abba Suleiman and Ahmed Muhammed to one month imprisonment each for fighting in public with dangerous weapons.

The judge, Thomas Ajitse, sentenced the teenagers after they pleaded guilty to public disturbance.

Ajitse gave them an option of N50, 000 fine each.

He warned them to stay away from crime.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on May 18, at the Anglo-Jos Police Station by police officers attached to Divisional Headquarters.

Gokwat said the convicts fought each other and wounded themselves with dangerous weapons.

He said they were both taken to the hospital and treated and then later arrested.

He said the offence contravenes the Penal Code Law of Plateau State.