Two teenagers: Davidson Ayo (16) and Adedayo Pelumi (18), were on Friday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged house breaking and stealing.

The defendants, of unknown addresses, are facing a two-count charge of house breaking and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometimes in July 2020 at Embassy Island, Moferere in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale said the defendants broke into the house of one Oyejimika Abiodun and stole two big Tiger generators, valued at N70,000, belonging to the complainant.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 413(1) and 390(9) of the Criminal Code of Ekiti State, 2012.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendants, Olayinka Adelusi, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Lanre Owoleso, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N75,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Owoleso, who said the sureties must produce evidence of tax payment, thereafter, adjourned the case till February 4 for hearing.