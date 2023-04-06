Two teenagers docked for allegedly stealing pumping machine

Two teenagers, Mohammed Kabiru and Musa Aditya were on Thursday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a pumping machine worth N465,000.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, each pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on March 28 at about noon, at Akorede Street, Ekoro Oke-Odo in Ikeja area of Lagos.

Ajayi alleged that the defendants stole the pumping machine which belongs to the complainant, Kehinde Lasekan.

He said the offence contravened Section 280(1)(a)(b) but punishable under section 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, admitted the defendants to N100,000 bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 26 for hearing.