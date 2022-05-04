Two teenagers docked for allegedly stealing electric wire worth N1.3m

Two teenagers were on Wednesday docked in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing electric wire worth N1.3m.

The police charged Ashiru Nuhu,18, and a 15-year old with burglary, conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants and others at large, committed the offence on April 21, at about 3.40am at No 2 Abiodun Akani Street, Ota.

Adaraloye said that the defendants and their accomplices broke into the complainant, Adewale Makinde’s house and stole electric wire worth N1.3m.

He said that the defendants were apprehended by a vigilance group and handed over to the police.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9), 411(1)(2) and 516 of the Criminal Code,Vol.1,Laws of Ogun,2006.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi admitted each of the defendants to N500,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until May 26 for further hearing.