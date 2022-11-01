Two teenage scavengers remanded over alleged house breaking, stealing

An Oyo State Family Court, sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Tuesday remanded two teenagers, Alepha Ahemel, 15 and Fawas, 15, for alleged house breaking and theft.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ahemel and Fawas, accused of stealing electricity cables, are scavengers who worked for one Baba Adamu of Sabo, Ibadan.

The Police arraigned the defendants on three count charges of conspiracy, breaking into a house and stealing.

According to the Police prosecutor, Insp. Folake Ewe, the duo, and two others at large, allegedly conspired to break into a house.

Ewe said: “The defendants, on Oct. 28, at about 10:00 a.m., at Ogunrounbi area, Aba Teacher area, Omi-Adio, allegedly removed the burglary proof from a window to gain entry into the house.

“The defendants allegedly stole all electrical cable wire installations in the house, valued at N200,000, property of one Adebisi Shittu.”

Ewe said the offences contravened Section 383, and punishable under sections 390 (9) 411 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Their defence counsel, Omoniyi Emmanuel, asked the court to grant his clients bail on liberal terms.

The Chief Magistrate, Patricia Adetuyibi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

Adetuyibi said one of the sureties must be the defendants’ mothers, while the second must be their boss.

She then ordered the remand of Ahemel and Fawaz at Omi-Adio Police Station, and adjourned the matter until Jan. 5, 2023 for further hearing.





