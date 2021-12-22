Two suspects who robbed in Lagos State nabbed in Ogun State

Two armed robbery suspects, Kenneth Akpa and Adebayo Michael, have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command.

The suspects, said the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, were nabbed after robbing in Lagos State.

Akwa and Michael were arrested following information received by policemen attached to Iperu Divisional Headquarters that a suspected stolen Toyota Corolla 2008 model was sighted at a mechanic workshop along Ogere/Iperu Road, where the suspected robbers were making effort to fix it.

Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer for Iperu, mobilised his men to the scene, where the two suspects were arrested and the vehicle with registration number MUS 599 GV was recovered.

The owner of the car, one James John Ushahemba, a resident of Ahoyaya area of Lagos State, was contacted and he came down to Iperu.

In his statement, Ushaemba explained that he was attacked in his home on December 20, 2021 at about 1:30am by two armed men.

He stated further that the robbers robbed him of his Toyota Corolla car, three different phones and cash sum of N30,000 at gunpoint.

It was the vehicle that was sighted in Iperu through technical investigation.

The Command’s Commissioner, Lanre Bankole, has directed that preliminary investigation should be conducted, while the case will be forwarded to Lagos State Police command, where the suspects will be charged to court.