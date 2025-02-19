Two suspects in murder of Anambra lawmaker escape

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the escape from custody of two suspects in the murder of a lawmaker in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Justice Azuka.

The confirmation came from the command’s spokesman and a Superintendent of Police, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, on Tuesday in Onitsha.

The Police Public Relations Officer in a statement explained that the command’s Commissioner, CP Ikioye Orutugu, had directed disciplinary action against the officers under who watch the suspects escaped for negligence.

According to him, CP Orutugu said this on receipt of the report on Tuesday of the escape of the suspected killers of the Member Representing Onitsha 1 Constituency in the State House of Assembly.

He said: “He has consequently deployed both human, operational and intelligence assets of the Command for the re-arrest of the suspects and directed immediate disciplinary action against the Officers found wanton in this regard.

“Preliminary information reveals that following the confession of the criminal gang, two of the suspects assisting the Police Investigating Officers in an operation to arrest the receiver and recover the operational vehicles that the gang used in their deadly activities, escaped.”

Ikenga noted that during the onslaught operation by the operatives, the suspect (the receiver) was arrested and two vehicles suspected to have been snatched from the unsuspecting members of the public were recovered.

The police said that unfortunately, the other two suspects fled the scene.

He further said that the Command was on the offensive against every criminal element in the state and that efforts were in top gear to ensure that the suspects were re-arrested and justice served.

He noted that the erring officers would also face disciplinary action if found culpable.

