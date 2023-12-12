Two suspects arraigned over murder in Lagos

Two men, Olarenwaju Kehinde and Abass Rufai, who allegedly murdered one Peter Odeyemi, on Tuesday have been arraigned before an Ikeja high court.

They were charged along with Sowemimo Jamiu and Mustapha Yusuf on seven counts before Justice Adenike Coker.

Prosecution Counsel, B. Ojukutu-Shobande, told the court that Kehinde and Rufai were facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful association.

She said that Jamiu and Yusuf faced a charge of unlawful association.

She said that Kehinde and Rufai had, on January 31, in the Ikorodu area of the state, conspired to kill Odeyemi.

The prosecutor said that the duo shot the deceased on his foot and caused his death.

She also told the court that Jamiu and Yusuf were arrested on February 1 and found to be members of the unlawful Aye confraternity.

Ojukutu-Shobande also said Kehinde and Rufai were also found to be members of the Aye confraternity.

The prosecutor further told the court that Rufai was a major supplier of arms to members of the confraternity, in contravention of Section 9 of the Firearms Act of 2024 as amended.

Also Read:

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, thereafter, prayed for a trial date.

The judge adjourned the matter until February 6, 2024 for trial.