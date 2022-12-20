Two suspects arraigned in Court for certificates forgery, impersonation 

Two men, Franklin Poroye and Adedayo Ayodele, who allegedly used a forged medical licence and applied for work as doctors in a hospital, were Tuesday brought before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Poroye, 26 and Ayodele, 36, whose residential addresses were not provided, are standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy and forgery, preferred against them by the police.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendants conspired and committed the offences on January 1, 2022, at Jumoke hospital, Orisunbare Shasha, Lagos.

According to him, the duo presented falsified medical licences and used it to apply for work as medical doctors with the knowledge that the licences they presented were forged.

He said that the defendants knew that their actions were harmful to the patients at the hospital.

Aigbokhan said that the offences contravened Sections 166, 365, 380 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, K. A. Ariyo, granted the duo bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Ariyo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and one of the sureties must be a blood relative to the defendant.

The magistrate also ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until January 17, 2023 for mention.