Two suspects arraigned before court for stealing air conditioners

Two men, who allegedly stole air conditioners worth N300,000, were Tuesday arraigned before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendants, Joseph Simon, 25 and Oseni Meco, 22, are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen goods.

The Prosecutor, Insp Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendants and others, now at large, committed the offences on April 4, at about 3.30 p.m, at Soundhope International Muslim Academy, Baruwa, Ipaja, Lagos.

He said the first defendant, Simon, stole four outer unit of split unit air conditioner, valued at N300,000, belonging to Soundhope International Muslim Academy.

Aigbokhan also said that the second defendant, Meco, received the property, knowing fully well that it was stolen.

The offences, the Prosecution contended contravene Sections 280(2), 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The Magistrate, K.A. Ariyo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

She said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendants and must show evidence of tax payments to Lagos Government.

Ariyo, thereafter, adjourned the case until May 10, for mention.