Two suspected ritualists nabbed with human parts in Kwara

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have nabbed two suspected ritualists: Wasiu Omonose, 35, and Akanbi Ibrahim, 32, with fresh human head and wrists.

The spokesman of the Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the development, said they were nabbed on Sunday.

They were arrested by the police on Oke Oyi/Jebba Road while on a motorcycle.

Okasanmi said the suspects attempted to evade officers on a stop and search duty when they were apprehended.

He said: “Their action aroused the suspicion of the operatives who subsequently gave them a hot chase.

“A bag containing a fresh human head and wrists were found in their possession.”

He said the suspects, both from Share in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, confessed they were taking the items to an Alfa in Ilorin for ritual purposes.