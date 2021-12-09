Two suspected PoS robbers ablaze in Akwa Ibom State

Two suspected Point of Sale robbers have been set ablaze by angry youths in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The armed suspects reportedly specialise in robbing PoS operators, dispossessing them of cash, phones and others.

However, luck ran out on two of them on Wednesday at about 10:30am when they tried robbing a PoS operator who was dispensing cash to customers at Ikot Oku Ikono, near the newly commissioned flyover bridge on the outskirt of Uyo.

The two robbers, who had arrived on a motorcycle, could not overpower the PoS attendant before held came after raising an alarm.

A tricycle operator, Nyenime Effiong, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

Effiong said: “They thought their operation would be swift, but it turned to be end-of-the-road for them.

“They arrived on a motorcycle and the one on the passenger seat alighted and suddenly accosted the PoS operator with a gun and demanded cash.

“She immediately screamed at the sight of the gun.

“In a swift reaction, some commercial minibus and tricycle drivers with other angry youths trooped to the scene, chased the thieves to where they were overpowered.

“Before the motorcycle rider, who was still steaming the bike while waiting for his fellow accomplice to get the cash from the attendant could escape, he was apprehended.”

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has confirmed the incident but with a warning to Nigerians to desist from jungle justice.

The spokesman of the Command, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the development, said the Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, gave the warning.

Andrew warned residents not to take the laws into their own hands by administering jungle justice on criminal suspects.

“Jungle justice has no place in law,” he said, adding: “Civilians have the power to arrest suspects, but must hand them over to the Police for diligent investigation and prosecution.”