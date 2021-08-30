Two suspected kidnappers killed in gun duel with police in Ogun

Two members of a suspected kidnap syndicate were killed on Sunday when they engaged men of the Ogun State police command in a gun battle in Itori area of Ewekoro Local Government.

Policemen in Ewekoro divisional headquarters had received information at about 7:30 am that some armed hoodlums with face masks were sighted hibernating in a bush at the back of the ICT Polytechnic, Itori.

Given that many suspected kidnappers had been traced to the same forest before, the Anti-Robbery team of the division was quickly dispatched to fish out the hoodlums.

On sighting the policemen, according to a statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the gang opened fire on the officers and the latter returned fire.

The gun duel lasted for about 40 minutes, at the end of which two members of the syndicate were gunned down while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

Recovered from them are one locally fabricated shot gun, two live cartridges, two battle axes, empty shells of AK-47 rifle ammunition, three android phones, two small phones, eight pairs of slippers and two school bags.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has commended the gallantry displayed by his men.

He has also directed a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang.

The CP reiterated the determination of the command to roll out all in its arsenal to wage war against crime and criminality in order to make Ogun State free of violent crimes.