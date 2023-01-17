Two suspected kidnappers die in Delta – Police

Delta State Police Command has confirmed the death of two suspected kidnappers.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe told newsmen in Warri, Tuesday that police operatives at Orogun in Ughelii North Local Government Area of the state neutralised one of the suspects last Friday.

He said the suspect and members of his gang were on the police watch list over their involvement in a foiled robbery operation in Orogun Community on June 23, 2022.

“The suspects were seen gathered within the Unukpo-Orogun palm tree plantation.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Orogun mobilised and led police operatives to the area in a proactive move to forestall another attack.

“As police operatives approached the plantation, the hoodlums opened fire but were overpowered by the superior fire power of the police.

“The hoodlums fled, but not before the gang leader, one Bobo Ononibe sustained serious gunshot injuries,’’ he said.

Edafe said the suspect was taken to the hospital where he was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

He added that one locally-made, cut-to-size gun, three cartridges, one machete, one dagger and native charms were recovered from the gang and assured that efforts were on-going to arrest the fleeing hoodlums.

Edafe also told newsmen that in another development, one suspected armed robber allegedly beaten to coma eventually died in hospital.

He added that the deceased was allegedly beaten by an angry mob on Monday in Agbarho Community in Ughelii North Local Government Area.

“The DPO at Agbarho received a distress call that some members of Ewherhe community Agbarho caught a suspected armed robber on Ewherhe/Ovu Road.

“The DPO detailed patrol teams to the area, but on getting to the scene, the mob escaped leaving the suspect badly beaten.

“The suspect was rescued and taken to a hospital, but died while receiving treatment,’’ Edafe said.