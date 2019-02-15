Two suspected IPOB members caught planting explosives on Ebonyi bridge

As preparations for Saturday’s elections gather momentum, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has condemned trending reports of attempted acts of vandalism and intimidation of innocent citizens perpetrated by some miscreants in some parts of the State.

The condemnation came on the heels of alleged reports that some persons were on Thursday caught attempting to plant explosive devices in some public infrastructures within the State, particularly Ugwuogo Bridge in Idembia, Ezza South Local Government Area.

Addressing newsmen on Friday, Governor Umahi described it as “a clear case of terrorism” targetted at truncating the peaceful conduct of the elections in the State by some conscienceless political actors.

Umahi narrated that security report was also received on Thursday afternoon, prior to the incident, of one House of Assembly candidate of a particular political party who went to a quarry company in the State requesting for supply of explosives.

The Governor added that there were also cases of reported shootings in Ezza North and Ikwo Local Government Areas of the State by people suspected to be members of the opposition party.

He recalled that few days ago, the Vice Chairman of Ikwo Council Area, Elizabeth Iteshi, was molested by suspected thugs from the same opposition party, warning that elections should not be seen as a “do or die affair”.

Umahi explained: “Yesterday afternoon, one of the House of Assembly candidates of a political party went to quarry people to purchase explosives and it was reported to us.

“Four hours after, we received reports that explosives were going to be planted around hotels, flyovers and the bridges, including the one built by Elechi.

“By night, we got information that explosives were being planted at Idembia Bridge, of which two of the culprits have been apprehended and handed over to the Police.

“Yesterday, there were reported shootings in Ezza North and few hours ago, somebody was arrested in Ikwo with two guns.

“I want to appeal to people that election is not do or die affair.”

While commending the Police and other Security Agencies for their proactive approach to the incidents and their practical commitment to neutrality so far, Umahi urged them to arrest as well as deal decisively, according to the law, with anyone causing violence across the State, irrespective of social status of political affiliation.

He called on all inhabitants of the State to troop out enmasse to cast their votes come Saturday, adding that the government and security agencies were on top of the situation.

Umahi said” |Security has been boosted and I urge Ebonyians to be more prayerful, peaceful and law abiding.

“We have enough security agencies on ground, very well prepared to protect the lives and properties of all people in Ebonyi State

“Nothing to be afraid of.”

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Ebonyi State Police Command, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident but said the perpetrators were suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Odah named the two persons arrested in connection with the act as Nweke Kingsley and Uwakwe Chijioke from Ikwo and Ishielu Local Government Areas respectively.