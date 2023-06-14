Two students docked for allegedly stealing items valued N9,000

Two students, Lisa Sunday and Sarah Yusuf, were on Wednesday arraigned at a Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing items worth N9,000 from a pharmacy.

The Police charged Sunday, 30, and Yusuf, 29, all of Mambilla barracks, Asokoro, FCT Abuja, with criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass and theft.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that the defendants criminally conspired and went to Jethro Pharmacy located at Asokoro, Abuja and stole one extract cream valued at N4,500, one Crusader soap valued at N1,400, one Galaxy body spray valued at N1,600 and one perfume spray valued at N1,500 all totaling N9,000.

Osho further told the court that the complainant suspected the second defendant, Sarah Yusuf, conspiring with the first defendant Lisa Sunday to perpetrate the act because she was a former employee of the pharmacy and was sacked due to her criminal attitudes.

He said that during police investigation, the first defendant confessed to the crime while the second defendant could not give satisfactory account of herself.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the Penal Code.

The Judge, Umar Mayana, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

He said that the sureties must live within the court’s jurisdiction and their addresses verified by court officers and sureties must be chairman of their community or association.

The judge adjourned the case until May 16 for further hearing.