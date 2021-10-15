Two students docked for allegedly belonging to a cult

Two students were on Thursday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly belonging to a cult.

The police charged Kazeem Kayode, 23, and an 18-year-old with two counts of conspiracy and belonging to unlawful society.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Innocent Odugbo, told the court that they committed the offence on August 23 at Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu Campus.

Odugbo alleged that the defendants and their other accomplice were arrested while initiating other students.

The prosecutor said the other accomplice escaped, while the two defendants were apprehended.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 2 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate L.A. Owolabi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Owolabi adjourned the case until December 2 for mention.