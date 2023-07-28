Two storekeepers docked for stealing over N1.1m drinks 

828 828

Two men, Adeola Olaitan (25) and Adesanya Anuoluwapo (25), were Friday arraigned before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court sitting in Isabo for allegedly stealing goods worth over N1.1 million.

The defendants whose home or office addresses were not provided are facing a two- count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the defendants committed the offence between June 1 and July 18 at God’s Love International Resource Ltd. in Abeokuta.

Shonibare disclosed that the defendants were employed as store keepers in charge of goods which come in and out at the organisation.

He alleged that the defendants stole different brands of canned drinks worth N1.161 million which are property of God’s Love International Resource Ltd.

“The two defendants conspired among themselves and stole 21 packs of Climax canned drinks worth N154,100, 43 packs of Trophy valued at N304,000, and 19 packs of Desperado canned drinks valued at N185,000.

”They also made away with 14 packs of canned Heineken valued at N142,140, 12 packs of Monster energy drink valued at N242,000, five packs of Coke valued at N21,000, and two packs of Goldberg valued at N15,000.

”Furthermore, packs of Malta Guinness valued at N12,400 and some packs of Amstel drink valued at N16,800 were missing, for all to be valued at N1.161,590,” the prosecutor said.

He stated that the company’s supervisor noticed the shortage in the drinks when he was taking stock for auditing.

Shonibare said when the two defendants were asked of the drinks’ whereabouts they could not give a satisfactory account of the missing drinks which were in their care.

The prosecutor, however, noted that the offences contravened Section 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code of Ogun 2006.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Odumosu, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N250,000 each, with one surety each in like sum and who must be registered Bondsman with the Ogun Judiciary.

She then adjourned the case until August 7 for hearing.