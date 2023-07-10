Two states get new Commissioners of Police

828 828

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of new Commissioners for Bayelsa and Borno States.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, made this known in a statement he issued on Monday.

According to Ani, the new Commissioners are CP Alausa Hakeem Tolani for Bayelsa State and CP Yusuf Mohammed Lawal for Borno State.

He said the Commission approved the appointments at the continuation of its 21st Plenary Meeting currently going on at its Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

The Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, a retired Inspector General of Police, charged the new Commissioners to ensure that the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for an improved national security is accorded the required attention.

Arase said the war against terror and terrorism in Nigeria must be won and called on state Command Commissioners to restrategise and take over the public space currently being distorted by non-state actors.

He noted that the Commission will continue to create the enabling environment for the Officers to give their best, adding that the security of Nigeria and Nigerians must remain a priority for our national growth.