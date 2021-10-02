Two Soldiers killed, 12 injured in Kagara attack — Governor

Following the attack on security agencies by armed bandits in Kagara, the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, has confirmed the death of two Soldiers, with 12 injured.

Governor Bello gave the confirmation on Saturday when he visited 12 of the injured soldiers receiving treatment.

The soldiers are being treated at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Specialist Hospital, Minna.

Speaking to journalists, the Governor said the injured soldiers are responding to treatment and will be on their feet in no distant time.

Bello, who expressed sadness over the situation, disclosed that some of the injured soldiers were taken to Kaduna for medical attention.

He said though there was no exact casualty figure on the side of the bandits, they suffered heavy casualty.

The Governor maintained that the bandits have alliance with terrorists considering their increasing number and the way they plan and carry out their attacks.

He said the situation calls for a review, adding that aside the kinetic efforts being made, a support system will be evolved for those deprived of their livelihood through banditry or cattle rustling.

Bello enjoined the citizens to be security conscious and mindful of their environment as well as report activities around them, pointing out that the war is for all and not only the security agencies as it is threatening the live of everyone.

He also raised concern over some rural communities who for fear of attack harbour bandits, warning that it will not last for long.

He said: “Very soon we will tag those communities as same elements as bandits.

“If you are harbouring any bandit and you know, you are one even if you don’t carry gun because you are risking the lives of our security agents.

“We have lost quite a few of them since it started and we don’t intend to lose more.

“What we are calling for is a safe environment and for everyone to support the ongoing operation by the security agents.”

The Governor also visited others, including a victim of gas explosion from Kagara, at the surgical ward of the hospital.

The patient had has been on admission for over two months.