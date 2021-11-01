Two sisters emerge winners of spelling bee competition in Ojo LGA

Two sisters, Ani Theresa and Ani Scholastica, have emerged winners of 2021 Spelling Bee Competition in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The News Agency Of Nigeria reports that the two sisters, who won in the primary and secondary schools categories, would represent the council at the state level.

Speaking after the competition, the council chairman, Rosulu Idowu, would become a day Chairman and Vice Chairman of the local government.

He said his administration would continue to improve the standard of education by making it his priority.

He described education as the springboard for socio-economic growth of society.

“Education is the best legacy for children, therefore, we have concluded necessary arrangement to give bursary awards to indigent students of Ojo Local Government Area in tertiary institutions.

“We shall continue to support the state laudable programmes by providing qualitative education at the grassroots,” the chairman said.

Theresa Ani, the 11-year-old winner of the primary school category from Sabo Oniba Nursery and Primary School II, said that she was excited at winning.

Ani gave glory to God and promised to do better at the state level.

“I am very happy about the competition, I was nervous and thought I would not win, but to God be the glory I won.

“I will advise other pupils to not always give up and I will make sure I read my spelling bee dictionary for the state competition,” she said.

Also, her sister, Scholastica Ani from Awori Senior College, who emerged overall winner in the secondary school category, attributed her success to her mum and teachers.

Ani said she was excited that she and her sister won in both categories.

“I’m happy that my sister and I will be a day chairman and vice chairman of the local government.

“I’ve been here three times without winning, I came once in primary. So, I’m grateful that I won this time.

“I have to prepare for the state level because I also want to be the winner,” she said.

NAN reports that no fewer than 108 students from 11 secondary schools and 15 primary schools participated in the competition.