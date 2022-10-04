Two sisters arraigned for allegedly assaulting neighbour, resisting arrest

Two sisters were on Tuesday docked in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly assaulting their neighbour and resisting arrest.

The police charged Felicia, 24, and Abigail Mark, 27, who reside at Barnawa, Kaduna with two counts of assault and resisting lawful arrest.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that Sgt Samson Alex, a police officer attached to the Barnawa Police Station, reported the matter on Sept. 30.

Leo alleged that Williams Frank, reported the defendants at the station

He stated that when Sgt Alex was sent to invite the defendants to the station, they slapped the complainant, insulted the police officer and resisted arrest.

According to Leo, the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 211 and 231 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200, 000, with two sureties who must show evidence of tax payment.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 26 for hearing.