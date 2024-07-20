Two shot dead as bandits kidnap travellers in Ondo

Bandits killed two persons and kidnapped five travellers along the Ifon/Owo Expressway in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State on Friday night.

It was gathered that the kidnappers, numbering about 15, armed with AK-47 rifles, accosted the Sienna bus conveying the travellers at about 11 pm at Omi Alafa village in Ifon, Ose LGA and led the victims into the forest.

While the driver and a female passenger who sat in the front of the vehicle were shot dead, two other passengers were said to have escaped.

An eyewitness narrated that the vehicle was coming from Anambra State with passengers heading towards Akure when the bandits struck.

He said, “It happened around 11 pm, the bus was going towards Akure when the bandits attacked them. They were shooting sporadically and shot the driver and one lady sitting in the front. Some of the passengers escaped, but the bandits took away the unlucky ones.”

It was gathered that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of a hospital in Ifon, the headquarters of the local government.

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Fumilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident but said the command could not ascertain the exact number of escaped victims.

“Our men are fully on the ground, combing the forest to ensure that the kidnapped victims are rescued,” the PPRO stated.

