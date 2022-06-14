Two ships with petrol awaiting berth at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says out of the four ships awaiting berth at Lagos ports, two are laden with petrol.

The agency said Tuesday in its daily Shipping Position that the remaining two ships waiting to berth at the port contained bulk urea and base oil.

NPA added that 12 other ships were expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex from June 14 to June 22.

It said that the ships contained frozen fish, base oil, bulk sugar, container, automobile gasoline and bulk wheat.

It said that 18 other ships were also discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk sugar, container, petrol, automobile gasoline, butane gas and bulk gypsum.