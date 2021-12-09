Two sexagenarians in court for alleged assault, willful damage

Two sexagenarians, Funmilayo Akinyemi and Serah Babalola, on Thursday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly beating up a woman.

Akinyemi, 60 and Babalola, 63, are facing three counts of conspiracy, assault and willful damage.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Nov.19, at No. 4, Adekonjo St., Synagogue busstop, Ikotun, Lagos.

Aigbokhan said that the defendants beat-up the complainant, Temitope Esan, and willfully damaged her Plasma television worth N250,000.

He said that they also damaged four cartons of soft drinks worth N8,000.

Aigbokhan said the offences contravened Sections 172, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, E. O. Ogunkanmi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one surety in like sum.

Ogunkanmi ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 2, 2022 for mention.