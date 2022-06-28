Two security guards docked for stealing 400 cartons of corn flakes

Two security guards were on Tuesday docked in an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing 400 cartons of corn flakes worth N2.1 million.

The police charged Monday Ulelu, 35 and Mubarao Azeez, 36 with conspiracy and theft.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 13, at No. 10, Balanlege St., in Ijegun Road, Ikotun, Lagos.

He said that the defendants stole 400 cartons of Nabeu corn flakes worth N2.1 million, belonging to Bintu Osifodumn.

The defendants were said to be security guards at the premises where the goods were stored and they could not give a reasonable account of how the goods disappeared.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate K. A. Ariyo admitted them to bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until August 28 for mention.