Two security guards docked for allegedly stealing iron rods, transformer

Two security guards, Bright Augustine and Patrick Stephen, were on Wednesday arraigned before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing iron rods and a transformer valued N5.6 million.

The police charged Augustine, 30, and Stephen 47 both of Askego Security Nigeria Ltd with criminal conspiracy and theft.

The first defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge while the second pleaded guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Donjour Perezi, told the court that between Oct. 10 2022 and March 3 at A.G Leventis Apapa, Wharf Road, in Apapa Area of Lagos, the defendants conspired to steal.

Perezi said that Mohammed Dada, Operations Manager of the security company reported that the two security guards posted to A.G Leventis at Apapa Wharf, stole Iron rods and an abandoned transformer somewhere within the premises.

He said that the second defendant, Stephen was caught in the act, adding that the said transformer was valued N5.6 million.

He said the two defendants were however apprehended when they attempted to escape with the iron rods.

The prosecutor told the court that during police investigation, the defendants admitted to the offence.

He said the offence contravened the provision of sections 287(9)(b) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate, M.O Tanimola admitted the first defendant, Augustine to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties of which one of them must be a civil servant.

She adjourned the case until May 12, and also for sentencing of the second defendant, Stephen.