Two rescued from collapsed building in Osun

The Osun State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the rescue of two persons who were trapped under a collapsed building at Sabo Area of Osogbo.

The command’s spokesman, SP Yemisi Opalola, made this known in a statement issued in Osogbo on Sunday.

Opalola said an uncompleted storey building collapsed at about 8:30 a.m on Sunday, trapping the rescued victims.

“At about 08:30a.m today (Sunday), a distress call was received that a one-storey uncompleted building located at Sabo Area in Osogbo had collapsed.

“Immediately, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Abba, mobilized rescue team to the scene to cordon off the scene to ensure effective and efficient management of the rescue operations.

Also Read:

“Rescue efforts were mobilised as directed by the CP to rescue the trapped victims and the operation was led/coordinated by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, DCP Abayomi Shogunle, DPO Dugbe Division, CSP Akinloye Oyegade, the Command Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Olawoyin Opalola Yemisi and other Police teams.

“Also NSCDC, Fire Service and other emergency responders were on ground to complement the efforts of the Police,” she said.

Opalola said the uncompleted building was being used by some destitute as their abode before it collapsed.

She said two persons: Shehu Abubakar, 45, and Muktairu Mohammed, 30, trapped under the rubbles were rescued alive, evacuated and rushed to the hospital by Osun Ambulance Services.

The police spokesperson said that they were also responding to treatment.

She said that normalcy had returned to the area while the Commissioner of Police enjoined the people of the state to report any building suspected to be dilapidated/distress on time for necessary actions to be taken to avoid reoccurrence.

Post Views: 2