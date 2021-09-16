Two remanded in Benue for alleged terrorism

Two men were on Thursday in Makurdi remanded for allegedly attacking and shooting at policemen on duty.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the men – Kator Aondohemba and Aondongu Iniongu – were charged before a Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court.

They are facing charges of conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms and act of terrorism.

The alleged offences are punishable under Sections 6(a) and 3(I) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004, and 4(2) of the Abduction, Hostage-Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Law of Benue, 2017.

The Chief Magistrate, Vincent Kor, however, did not take the plea of the defendants for want of jurisdiction.

Kor adjourned the case to Oct. 15, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Hyacinth Gbakor, told the court that on August 26, while on patrol around Vandeikya, Adikpo and Ugbema Roads, a police team led by ASP Danlami Usman intercepted three young men on an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle.

The prosecutor said that on sighting the policemen, the young men jumped off the motorcycle into a bush.

He alleged that the operatives chased them into the bush where the suspects opened fire on the operatives, but were repelled, resulting in a shootout.

The prosecutor said that Aondohemba sustained bullet wounds on his right leg and was arrested alongside Iniongu on the spot.

Gbakor said that the third suspect was still at large.

He said that during a police investigation, the defendants confessed to the offences, adding that two locally-made pistols, one 9mm live ammunition, a Bajaj motorcycle and a knife were recovered from them.