Two remanded for stealing 26 water tanks in Enugu

Two men have been remanded in prison custody for stealing 26 water tanks in Enugu State.

Police operatives serving in Udenu Area Command of Enugu State Police Command, with the assistance of law-abiding citizens, in the morning hours of 23rd of April 2023, arrested two male suspects, Chiegeonu Eze, 22 and Obinna Ezeugwu, 23, at Amube-Ohum in Orba community of Udenu Local Government Area.

The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daniel Ndukwe said: “The duo, who were found to specialise in stealing water tanks, commonly called Gee-Pee tanks, from building construction sites in the community, were arrested while attempting to steal two tanks from a site on the said date.

“The two tanks and seven others were recovered from them, while their confessional statements led to the further recovery of seventeen others from one of their receivers of the stolen tanks, who is at large.

“Meanwhile, owners of the tanks have been identifying them, while upon conclusion of the investigation, the suspects were arraigned in court and accordingly remanded in Nsukka Custodial Centre for further hearing.”