Two property agents arraigned for alleged N560,000 land fraud

Two property agents were on Thursday docked in a Grade I Area Court for alleged N560,000 land fraud.

The police charged Pmavwayi Danlami and Danladi Auta with joint act, criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Olanrewaju Osho told the court that on Aug. 1, the complainant entrusted the sum of N560,000 to Danladi for the purchase of a landed property.

Osho said that the defendants criminally collected the money from the complainant and converted it to their own personal use.

He said during police investigation, the defendants admitted in their statements that they received the amount.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 79,312 and 323 of the penal Code.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada granted the defendant bail of N300,000 each.

Maiwada said that the sureties must provide valid means of I.D card, affidavit of diligence, Statement of account and address verified by court official and police officer.

He said a deposit of N100,000 each must be deposited as security to the bail of the defendants.

Inuwa therefore adjourned the case until Nov. 2 for further hearing.