Two prominent Nollywood actresses fight over rape allegation

It looks like the friendship between best friends, Uche Ogbodo and Anita Joseph, has come to an end with the Nollywood actresses unfollowing each other on Instagram.

The fight of the besties began when they had differing opinions in an alleged false rape accusation incident.

Earlier this week, Richard Osita demanded the arrest of Bella Nwoko, the lady who had threatened to call him out for rape.

Osita shared videos of Nwoko apologising to him, but insisted that she must face the wrath of the law.

He said: “This woman accused me of rape because I turned her down.

“All false rape accusers should serve the same jail term as actual rapists.

“She tried to ruin my life.

“Many innocent men are in prison because of women like this, I need her in jail because if the tables were turned I’ll be in prison right now.”

Ogbodo, who took to her Instagram page on Thursday, said she doesn’t support rape accusers, while asking Osita to forgive Nwoko.

The actress added that Nwoko does not deserve to be jailed because it was a moment of weakness.

She said: “Let it be known this day I, Uche Ogbodo do not support rape, rapists and wrongful rape accusers.

“But in all things let us learn forgiveness as a virtue.

“Stop supporting meanness and wickedness all in the name of being woke.

“For those saying I’m a feminist and that I’m only saying this because I’m a woman, no.

“If tables were turned I will say the same thing.”

However, Joseph disagreed with Ogbodo while insisting Nwoko messed up and must be punished.

She said: “What she did was very wrong, please.

“She should be jailed,” she wrote in the comment section.

“She messed up big time what kind of play was that?

“Accusing someone of rape.

“She’s lucky the guy is not my brother.”

Then few hours later, Joseph hailed Nasty Blaq for calling out his best friend.

Feeling betrayed, Ogbodo took to her Instagram page to share a cryptic post on betrayals.

Meanwhile, few days ago, Ogbodo had replied to Nasty Blaq for chastising her over her insensitive comment on a false rape allegation.

Nasty Blaq had insulted Ogbodo over her stand on a wrong rape allegation, claiming the actress was chasing clout with her words.

Nasty Blaq wrote: “Uche try and have sense. Cloutina rest.”

Taking to her Instagram page, Ogbodo questioned if Blaq thought he was in the same IQ frequency as her.

Calling him “stupid” and an “idiot”, she stated that it wasn’t his fault as social media has given him a platform to disrespect her.

Taking swipe at his career, she claimed that his skits aren’t funny or educational.