Two POS operators face trial over alleged theft of N650,000

Two Point of Sale (POS) operators, Folasele Akinmani and Abubakar Aliyu, charged with stealing N650,000, were on Tuesday arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Akinmani, 28, who resides in Ogba and Aliyu, 34, of Oko-Oba, Agege, both in Lagos State, appeared before Magistrate S.K Matepo, on two counts each of conspiracy and stealing.

The defendants, however, denied committing the offences and were admitted by Matepo to a bail of N200, 000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Matepo said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the defendants, and one other person still at large, committed the offences on Jan. 25, 2021 at Oja-Oba, Abule-Egba, Lagos State.

Ogu said that the defendants stole the money belonging to Janet Oyaki.

“The defendants stole the complainant’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM), card and withdrew her money through electronic transfer.

“The case was reported and the defendants were arrested,” the prosecutor said.

He said the alleged offences violated sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing, while section 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 2, for further mention.