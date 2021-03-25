The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the murder of two staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura-Namoda by gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday.

SP Mohammed Shehu, Spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, confirmed the incident in a statement in Gusau on Wednesday.

According to Shehu, the gunmen came to the house of one of the victims, Usama Nazifi, located in the low cost area of the town, asking him to open the door to his flat.

When Nazifi shouted for help, his invaders were forced to retreat, unknown to him that they had only gone to hide somewhere in the neighbourhood.

The witness said at this point, his next door neighbour, Bashiru Mohammed, came into Nazifi’s house to find out what was happening.

The source, however, said the gunmen suddenly reappeared while Nazifi and Mohammed were still discussing the matter and opened fire on them, killing the two instantly before taking off.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman said the state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, had already dispatched personnel from the command to trail and bring the assailants to book.

“A discreet investigation is in progress with a view to unravelling the motives behind the killing, so that justice can take its course on any person or group found in connection with the act,” Shehu said.

The police spokesman called on the people of the area to assist in providing credible information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.