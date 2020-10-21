Five persons: two policeman and three #EndSARS protesters, were also killed during a clash involving policemen attached to Orile Police Division and some protesters in the Orile area of the state.

The PUNCH gathered that the protesters were chanting #EndSARS at the station when the DPO, Orile Division and her policemen allegedly opened fire at the protesters, killing three persons in the process.

Enraged by the development, it was learnt that a clash occurred between the protesters, including hoodlums, and policemen attached to the division and during the attack, the Orile Police Station was set ablaze.

One Bolaji, who witnessed the incident, accused the police of pulling the trigger that killed three of the protesters, adding that two stations were burnt due to the incident.

He said: “Around 9am, when the protesters got to the Orile Police Station, they were chanting #EndSARS and that they don’t want the Divisional Police Officer, popularly known as Iya Rainbow, to head the station again.

“There was a confrontation between the DPO and the people at the station.

“Annoyed by the development, the people clashed with the policemen and they went to get petrol and set the station ablaze.

“When the people at Pako area got to know that someone has been shot dead at Orile, it propelled them to burn the station at Pako.

“The military personnel have brought normalcy in the area.

“I witnessed everything when the police opened fire, the people dispersed and it was that opportunity that the DPO used in escaping.”

It was learnt that while three protesters were shot head by the police, two policemen died in a reprisal.

However, one Ugo Njoku, who chronicled the Orile attack on WhatsApp, gave the total number of deaths recorded to be five, adding: “DPO ordered police officers to shoot directly at the protesters.

“Three people fall dead while several others sustained injuries and are rushed to hospital…

“The two officers killed are the trigger-happy policemen that shot at the protesters.”