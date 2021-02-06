Two policemen have been confirmed killed in an attack of the Divisional Police Office of Obowo in Imo State.

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Ikeokwu Orlando, on Saturday.

Orlando said the attack was carried out on Friday at about 6:30pm.

He said a large number of hoodlums, whose number could not be ascertained yet, attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters, Obowo, but was engaged and successfully repelled by the operatives of the Division.

Two Police Officers lost their lives in the process and three others sustained various degree of injuries.

The Commissioner, Nasiru Mohammed, has ordered the Command’s QUICK INTERVENTION TEAM and other tactical teams to jointly commence investigation into the incident with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Mohammed also visited the station for “on the spot assessment and evaluation” of the incident.

The CP also used the opportunity to visit the injured officers and immediately evacuated the officers from the local clinic to Owerri for proper medical attention and treatment.

The CP was accompanied by the Command’s Medical Officer, Commander QUIT, as well other tactical Commanders of the command.