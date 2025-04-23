Two policemen injured in fight against armed robbers in Kano

Two policemen, AbdullahiIbrahim and Yahaya Saidu, have sustained injuries during a fierce fight with a gang of armed robbers in Kano.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

“The Kano State Police Command responded to a distress call on April 22, 2025, at about 1pm regarding an armed robbery syndicate led by a wanted notorious suspect, Halifa Baba-Beru of Gwammaja Quarters, Dala LGA.

“The gang was reportedly wielding dangerous weapons and attacking innocent people at Gwammaja Quarters in Dala LGA, Kano.

“Upon arrival, the police team was attacked by the hoodlums, leading to a fierce fight. Two officers, Abdullahi Ibrahim and Yahaya Saidu, sustained injuries, ” Kiyawa said.

He said that the principal suspect, Baba-Beru, also sustained serious injuries, adding that all the injured parties were rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano.

According to Kiyawa, the suspect died at the hospital while receiving treatment, just as the officers were treated and discharged.

Also Read

He said that the command had launched an investigation into the incident and had intensified efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect’s accomplices.

Kiyawa said, “We assure the public that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served.

“The command commends the bravery and dedication of the officers involved in the operation.

“We remain committed to protecting lives and property in Kano State and urge the citizens to continue supporting our efforts by providing valuable information and intelligence.

“The command appeals to the public to report any suspicious activities or information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect’s accomplices.”

Post Views: 10