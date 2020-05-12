Two Permanent Secretaries in the employ of the Zamfara State Government are dead.

They died following brief illnesses.

They are Alhaji Yawale Dango of the Office of the Head of Service and Alhaji Ahmed Sale of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

According to available information, while Sale died on Tuesday, Dango died a day after.

Condolence messages on behalf of Governor Bello Matawalle by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Zailani Baffa, had the Zamfara State helmsman pray to Allah “to grant the deceased the most exalted paradise and give their families the fortitude to bear the loss”.

Matawalle described the deceased as “hardworking and committed gentlemen who dedicated themselves to the services of their dear state”.