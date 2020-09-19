Two Pastors: Austin Emmanuel and Peter Davies, have been arrested by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command for allegedly raping a 27-year old member of the National Youths Service Corps.

The development was confirmed on Friday by the Command’s Commissioner, Joseph Mukan, who spoke with newsmen.

According to available information, the pastors, who are being detained at the State Criminal and Investigation and Intelligence Department, Port Harcourt, allegedly defiled the Corps member observing her primary assignment in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Emmanuel was said to have invited the Corps member to his house for an indoor birthday party.

Davies was also invited to the birthday party.

However, as they were praying, the victim alleged that the suspects applied a-yet-to-be-identified liquid on her face, which made her unconscious.

She told newsmen: “Actually, it was after I regained consciousness that I was feeling pain in my vagina.

“I told my mum and she reported to the police and they said that they should take me to Doctors Without Borders for checkup.

“I found out that I was fingered according to the report and bruises seen all over my body.”

The parents of the victim, Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Bonko, have demanded for justice.

Timothy said he had approached the International Federation of Women Lawyers in the state to ensure the prosecution of the case.

He said: “When I saw her, she was not in her senses.

“I started asking questions.

“Then they told me that they have arrested the suspects.

“I saw the suspects and they told me what happened.

“We took her to a psychiatric hospital.

“They tested her and did everything.

“Wherever we went, the NYSC followed us on the matter.

“An NYSC official reported the issue to the headquarters.

“If we allow this matter to die, they will do the same thing to other female corps members.

“That is why I decided to come to FIDA.”

Mukan, who confirmed the development, added: “Yes, we refer to this issue, but the matter has not reached my desk.

“I believe it is still under investigation.”