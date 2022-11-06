Two Pakistanis nabbed with cocaine hidden inside loud speaker at Lagos airport

Two Pakistani businessmen: Asif Muhammed and Hussain Naveed, have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency with cocaine hidden inside a loud speaker while making to leave Nigeria.

The Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, revealed this in a statement he issued on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, Muhammed, 45, and Naveed, 57, were nabbed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos with 8kg of cocaine concealed in a public address system while attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Lahole, Pakistan, via Doha.

The two suspects, who hold Nigerian residence permits suspected to be fake, are frequent travellers to Nigeria under the guise of doing textile business.

They were arrested on November 5, 2022 at the Lagos airport, barely a week after they came to Nigeria on October 30.





