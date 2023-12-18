Two On-Air-Personalities win plots of land in Abuja

Two On-Air-Personalities have won a plot of land each for themselves in the Federal Capital Territory at the Nigerian Radio Award.

The award was in the male and female categories of the NRA held in Abuja on Sunday.

Aishatu Loko of the Federal Polytechnic Campus 88.5FM, Nasarawa State and Ras Rah of 90.9FM Lagos emerged winners in both categories.

The duo emerged as best news female Presenter 2023 to beat the male Radio Reggae Presenter 2023 to become winners of the plot of land, worth five million naira.

Both awardees said it was an honour that their listeners considered them a vital part of their lives on a daily basis.

Other winners of the awards said that it was their first and it would boost their practice, and relations with their audience who deemed it fit to nominate them for the awards.

Mavis Nneoma, Attitude On Air personality in Enugu, said: “I am eight years in broadcasting and have had the opportunity to have worked with four radio stations in Enugu.

“This is my very first award and it means a lot to me to have won this award.

”It is encouraging, it is appreciation for a good work and I believe this is the beginning of more recognition and so much to do more.”

Otene Oche said: “Radio performs three roles: educate, inform and entertain and the voices that you don’t get to see but hear.

“I am particularly happy that the NRA has put up a platform like this to celebrate radio presenters.

”I believe this is something the government and other stakeholders should look into and invest in.

“With over 11 years of experience, I can say it’s been an interesting ride on radio and television.

”And for me, what a way to end the year with another award added to the gallery.”

Earlier, the Co- founder of the NRA, Isaiah Ntah, said the driver of the vision to reward On-Air-Personality, was to tell the OAPs across Nigeria that their work was invaluable to people.

Ntah said OAPs should not relent in their efforts to bring various solutions through their interventions on situations.

“I believe that their contributions to the radio industry with the award would spur other development and better remuneration and incentives to the OAPs,“ he said.