Two Officers, four Soldiers killed as troops eliminate scores of terrorists in ambush

Troops of 1 Division of the Nigeria Army eliminated several terrorists who ambushed them on Friday while on a fighting patrol to Karaga Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known on Sunday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu, who stated that some of the terrorists’ equipment were recovered, however, said two Officers and four Soldiers died in the fight back.

He added that the General Officer Commanding 1 Division and Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Major General Landers Saraso, had sent condolences to the families of the deceased personnel on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja.

He stated that Saraso had assured that the unfortunate loss of personnel would be avenged as troops were currently trailing the terrorists who fled from the encounter.

He also urged the people of Niger State to go about their legitimate and lawful activities and reassured them that the Nigerian Army and other security agencies would ensure their protection at all times.

Nwachukwu said: “In line with customs and traditions, the Nigerian Army has contacted the Next-of-Kin of the fallen heroes while burial has been conducted for the deceased Muslim personnel with the approval of their family members.

Also Read:

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was represented at the burial which took place at Minna Military Cantonment Cemetery by the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Major General Kelvin Aligbe.

“Niger State’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, Major General Aligbe, Major General Saraso and other senior officers visited the two soldiers wounded in the ambush as they were receiving treatment at a military hospital.

“They also paid condolence visits to the families of the deceased.

“We urge the people of Niger and contiguous states to continue to avail the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with actionable and timely information to enhance the operations of the troops.”