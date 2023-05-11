Two of Atiku’s deceased media aides’ children graduate on his scholarship

The political family of the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, is all smiles as two children of his deceased media assistants prepare to graduate from the university after he fulfilled his promise to pay for their education.

After the passing of his father and long-time media assistant, Dr. OnukabaAdinoyi-Ojo, Asuku Onukaba received a full scholarship from His Excellency Atiku Abubakar. Asuku studied Software Engineering at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), founded by Atiku Abubakar. Respected journalist, playwright, author and public affairs commentator, Dr. Onukaba , who died in March 2017, was the first Special Assistant Media and Publicity to Vice President Atiku Abubakar and later Managing Director, Daily Times of Nigeria.

Chinememma, the daughter of another deceased Atiku media aide, Emmanuel Ugoji, also received a full scholarship from Atiku Abubakar. She majored in law at AUN. Ugoji, public relations expert and communication strategist served in the Atiku Media Office, Abuja.

Asuku and Chinememma, who will join the graduating class at the 14th Commencement Ceremony of the American University of Nigeria on May 27th, have been described as diligent, focused, and motivated by their teachers and fellow students.

Both Chinememma Emma-Ugoji and AsukuOnukaba penned elegant, heartfelt letters of appreciation to the former Vice President, expressing their profound gratitude for giving them a chance to achieve their academic goals at the American University of Nigeria.

Chinememma: “I cannot at this moment fully express my gratitude to His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, for granting me a full scholarship to complete my education at AUN. Your investment in me means the world to me and my family and has opened up a world of possibilities and opportunities for me to be an AUN Alumni.

“I am honored to have been a part of this amazing community especially the School of Law in which I am excited to be part of the third graduating set. Without your handsome generosity, the actualization of my dreams would not have been possible. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me and investing in my future, your kindness and selflessness will never be forgotten”.

Asuku, on his part, wrote:

“Your kindness in providing me with a scholarship has greatly impacted my life and allowed me to pursue an excellent education, which I will always be grateful for.

“My time at AUN has been nothing short of amazing. The university’s commitment to academic excellence, diversity, and community engagement has provided me with an exceptional learning experience that has broadened my knowledge and perspectives. The supportive and inclusive environment at AUN has allowed me to thrive both academically and personally, and I am grateful for the lifelong friendships and invaluable experiences I have gained during my time at the university”.

The young software engineer added that the knowledge and abilities he gained at AUN have empowered him to make meaningful contributions to his immediate community and the nation in general.

“I am inspired by your continuous dedication to educating and fostering the children of Nigeria, and I feel privileged to have contributed to your vision. Thank you once more for giving me the chance to attend AUN and for your investment in my future. Your kindness will be cherished and remembered forever”.