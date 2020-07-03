Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday arrested two notorious motorcycle snatchers said to have been responsible for several cases of motorcycle theft within Mowe/Ofada axis.

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement on Friday.

The suspects: Feranmi Ajimosun, 35, and Samuel Awotile, 33, were arrested following a complaint by one Akinola Adenekan, who reported at Mowe Police Division that he picked two men on his Bajaj motorcycle with Registration Number SGM 408 BN as passengers from Mowe going to Ofada.

He stated further that on getting to Ofada road, one of them suddenly turned his neck violently from behind, while the second one brought out a cutlass with which he used to cut him on the forehead.

While he was struggling with them, some passersby met them at the scene and the hoodlums took to their heels.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Mowe Division, SP Marvis Jayeola, quickly detailed his detectives to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

The detectives embarked on an intelligence-based investigation, which eventually led them to Ijere Worogudu village, where one of the suspects was apprehended.

His arrest led to the arrest of the second suspect at Ogunrun Phase II, Abule Afa in Mowe.

On interrogation, they confessed to being the brain behind cases of motorcycle theft in Mowe/Ofada and its environs.

Recovered from them were one cutlass, two phones, assorted charms and another Bajaj motorcycle, which they confessed to have snatched from one of their victims.

Meanwhile, the Command’s Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-robbery Squad for discreet investigation.