Two NITEL workers killed as telecom mast collapses in Benue

Two workers of the Nigeria Telecommunication Limited lost their lives after a mast they were working on collapsed in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday evening.

Witnesses said the workers were seven in number atop the mast working to dismantle it around the NITEL premises near Takum junction in Kastina-Ala when it suddenly collapsed, killing the two.

Addressing newsmen, Chairman of Kastina-Ala LGA, Alfred Atera, described the incident as unfortunate.

“They had loosed one side of the mast when the other part collapsed. Two of them died instantly while five others were taken to the hospital,” Atera said.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the report, saying: “Two people died. Others are in the hospital.”

Daily Trust.

